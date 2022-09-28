St Johns storm shelters now open to public

The St. Johns County Department of Emergency Management reports to Historic City News that storm shelters are officially open as of noon, today.

While shelters provide safety throughout the storm, residents must bring supplies to maintain personal comfort and sustenance. St. Johns County recommends that all evacuees bring their own bedding, including sleeping bags or air mattresses, pillows, sheets, and blankets. A five-day supply of water, non-perishable food, medication, diapers, and other personal items are also suggested.

While additional shelters may be opened as needed, there are currently three locations open to the public:

Pacetti Bay Middle School, 245 Meadowlark Lane (Special needs)

Southwoods Elementary, 4750 State Road 206 (Pet-friendly)

Pedro Menendez High School, 600 State Road 206 West (General population)

The county has issued mandatory evacuation orders effective at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28th, for Zones A, B, and part of F south of CR-214. These orders include the entire cities of St. Augustine and St. Augustine Beach.

Additional items residents are advised to bring are:

At least a five-day supply of medications, insulin, and a cooler if you are diabetic

Personal grooming and hygiene items, feminine supplies

Extra clothing, eyeglasses

Books, magazines, cards, games, etc.

Pillows, blankets, sheets, lawn chair/chaise lounge

Flashlight and extra batteries, manual can opener

Personal identification/important papers

