This summer is the perfect time to participate in the American Flag Rescue Program

St Augustine Beach events coordinator Melinda Conlon reminded local Historic City News subscribers to participate in the American Flag Rescue Program. For St Augustine Beach residents dropping off their worn or damaged American flags, a receptacle is provided at the City of St Augustine Beach City Hall during regular business hours.

St Johns County Solid Waste Management staff observed worn and damaged American flags in drop-off garbage containers at the Tillman Ridge facility in 2019. This observation is credited with the initiation of the local American flag rescue program.

“Although some flag collection containers already were in place in several stores that sell American flags, more collection points were clearly needed,” Conlon reported. “WSOS radio personality Kevin Geddings donated funds for the initial shipment of flag collection boxes for the new program.”

During the first year of the program, nearly 1,000 flags were collected from the new boxes placed in St Johns County public libraries. Upon inspection of the American Flags, about 10% were found to be reusable and those are available to the public. The City of St Augustine Beach and other participating sites have been added since the 2020 program launch.

Local scout troops and Veteran organizations established protocols for the proper handling of damaged and retired flags. Those, along with additional information about American flag protocols, are available in a booklet provided courtesy of the Supervisor of Elections, Vicky Oakes.

For information about flag collection and retirement practices or to find local participating sites, contact Chris Benjamin at (904) 827-6980 or cbenjamin@sjcfl.us.