Vilano Beach Main Street February community meeting

Linda LaCerva recently invited Historic City News subscribers to attend and participate in the next community meeting of Vilano Beach Main Street. This meeting will provide the public an opportunity to meet the new Board of Directors and to learn more about their exciting plans.

You can learn more and express your interest if you want to get involved in available activities during the public meeting on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Members and guests will meet between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. at the new Holiday Inn Express located at 140 Vilano Road in the Vilano Beach Town Center.

LaCerva announced the following topics for discussion: What exactly is Vilano Beach Main Street?

What is the North Shores Improvement Association?

What is the North Beach Community Alliance?

What projects are underway and contemplated?

How can you get involved?

Business announcements and updates

Dress for the meet-and-greet will be casual and refreshments will be served.