Voting Precinct locations for St Johns County

As Historic City News subscribers prepare for the August 23, 2022 Primary Elections, we reached out to Supervisor of Elections, Vicky Oakes to verify the locations where registered voters will cast their ballots on Election Day.

On Election Day, voters MUST vote their ballot at their assigned voting precinct. However, during Early Voting, August 13-20, 2022, voters MAY vote their ballot at any one of the designated early voting locations between 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily.

Designated Early Voting Locations include Supervisor of Elections Office, 4455 Avenue A, #101 32095, Julington Creek Annex, (St. Johns County Service Center) 725 Flora Branch Blvd 32259, Ponte Vedra Branch Library, 101 Library Blvd 32082, Southeast Branch Library, 6670 US 1 South 32086, St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A South 32080, and Hastings Branch Library, 6195 S. Main St 32145.

As of today, August 4, 2022 at 07:00, there are 50,531 Democrats, 115,741 Republicans, and 53,336 voters with other or no party affiliation, for a total of 219,608 registered voters in St Johns County, according to the Supervisor of Elections website.

Listed here are the normal polling locations, although sometimes elections may have different polling locations. To confirm your voting location for a specific election, use the Voter Information Lookup on the Supervisor of Elections website.

