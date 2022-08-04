Voting Precinct locations for St Johns County

August 4, 2022 Government

As Historic City News subscribers prepare for the August 23, 2022 Primary Elections, we reached out to Supervisor of Elections, Vicky Oakes to verify the locations where registered voters will cast their ballots on Election Day.

On Election Day, voters MUST vote their ballot at their assigned voting precinct. However, during Early Voting, August 13-20, 2022, voters MAY vote their ballot at any one of the designated early voting locations between 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily.

Precinct 101

Julington Creek Annex

725 Flora Branch Blvd
St Johns, FL 32259

Photo #1 of Julington Creek Annex

Precinct 102

Julington Creek Plantation Rec Ctr

350 Plantation Club Parkway
St Johns, FL 32259

Photo #1 of Julington Creek Plantation Rec Ctr

Precinct 103

Switzerland Community Church

2179 State Road 13 N
St Johns, FL 32259

Photo #1 of Switzerland Community Church

Precinct 104

Bartram Trail Branch Library

60 Davis Pond Blvd
St Johns, FL 32259

Photo #1 of Bartram Trail Branch Library

Precinct 105

Creekside Christian Church

92 Lifespring Way
St Johns, FL 32259

Photo #1 of Creekside Christian Church

Precinct 106

Switzerland Community Church

2179 State Road 13 N
St Johns, FL 32259

Photo #1 of Switzerland Community Church

Precinct 107

Celebration Lutheran Church

810 Roberts Rd
St Johns, FL 32259

Photo #1 of Celebration Lutheran Church

Precinct 108

Faith Community Church

3450 County Road 210 W
St Johns, FL 32259

Photo #1 of Faith Community Church

Precinct 109

RiverHouse at RiverTown

140 Landing Street
St Johns, FL, FL 32259

Photo #1 of RiverHouse at RiverTown

Precinct 201

Faith Community Church

3450 County Road 210 W
St Johns, FL 32259

Photo #1 of Faith Community Church

Precinct 202

St Johns Golf and Country Club

205 St Johns Golf Dr
St Augustine, FL 32092

Photo #1 of St. Johns Golf and Country Club

Precinct 203

Shearwater Amenities Ctr

100 Kayak Way
St Augustine, FL 32092

Photo #1 of Shearwater Amenities Ctr

Precinct 204

Shearwater Amenities Ctr

100 Kayak Way
St Augustine, FL 32092

Photo #1 of Shearwater Amenities Ctr

Precinct 205

St Johns Convention Ctr

500 S Legacy TRL
St Augustine, FL 32092

Photo #1 of St. Johns Convention Ctr

Precinct 206

Trout Creek Community Ctr

6795 Collier Rd
St Augustine, FL 32092

Photo #1 of Trout Creek Community Ctr

Precinct 207

Trout Creek Community Ctr

6795 Collier Rd
St Augustine, FL 32092

Photo #1 of Trout Creek Community Ctr

Precinct 208

Heritage Landing Amenity Ctr

370 Heritage Landing PKWY
St Augustine, FL 32092

Photo #1 of Heritage Landing Amenity Ctr

Precinct 209

Village Church

4229 Pacetti Road
St Augustine, FL 32092

Photo #1 of Village Church

Precinct 210

Agricultural Ctr

3125 Agricultural Center Dr
St Augustine, FL 32092

Photo #1 of Agricultural Ctr

Precinct 211

Anastasia Baptist S.R. 16 Campus

110 Circle Dr E
St Augustine, FL 32084

Photo #1 of Anastasia Baptist S.R. 16 Campus

Precinct 212

Heritage Baptist Church

1480 Wildwood Dr
St Augustine, FL 32086

Photo #1 of Heritage Baptist Church

Precinct 213

Hastings Branch Library

6195 S Main St
Hastings, FL 32145

Photo #1 of Hastings Branch Library

Precinct 301

Anastasia Baptist S.R. 16 Campus

110 Circle Dr E
St Augustine, FL 32084

Photo #1 of Anastasia Baptist S.R. 16 Campus

Precinct 302

Solomon Calhoun Community Ctr

1300 Duval St
St Augustine, FL 32084

Photo #1 of Solomon Calhoun Community Ctr

Precinct 303

Solomon Calhoun Community Ctr

1300 Duval St
St Augustine, FL 32084

Photo #1 of Solomon Calhoun Community Ctr

Precinct 304

Heritage Baptist Church

1480 Wildwood Dr
St Augustine, FL 32086

Photo #1 of Heritage Baptist Church

Precinct 305

Good News Church

1357 Wildwood Dr
St Augustine, FL 32086

Photo #1 of Good News Church

Precinct 306

Community Bible Church

3150 US 1 S
St Augustine, FL 32086

Photo #1 of Community Bible Church

Precinct 307

Community Bible Church

3150 US 1 S
St Augustine, FL 32086

Photo #1 of Community Bible Church

Precinct 308

Anastasia Baptist Church

1650 A1A S
St Augustine, FL 32080

Photo #1 of Anastasia Baptist Church

Precinct 309

Riverview Club

790 Christina Dr
St Augustine, FL 32086

Photo #1 of Riverview Club

Precinct 310

Southeast Branch Library

6670 US 1 S
St Augustine, FL 32086

Photo #1 of Southeast Branch Library

Precinct 311

St Anastasia Catholic Church

5205 A1A S
St Augustine, FL 32080

Photo #1 of St. Anastasia Catholic Church

Precinct 401

Ponte Vedra Branch Library

101 Library Blvd
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Photo #1 of Ponte Vedra Branch Library

Precinct 402

Our Lady Star of the Sea Church

545 A1A N
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Photo #1 of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church

Precinct 403

Palm Valley Baptist Church

4890 Palm Valley Road
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Photo #1 of Palm Valley Baptist Church

Precinct 404

Christ Episcopal Church

400 San Juan Dr
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Photo #1 of Christ Episcopal Church

Precinct 405

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

1050 A1A N
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Photo #1 of Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Precinct 406

St Francis in the Field

895 Palm Valley Rd
Ponte Vedra, FL 32081

Photo #1 of St. Francis in the Field

Precinct 407

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

1050 A1A N
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Photo #1 of Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Precinct 408

Crosswater Hall at Nocatee

245 Nocatee Center Way
Ponte Vedra, FL 32081

Photo #1 of Crosswater Hall at Nocatee

Precinct 409

The Palencia Club

600 Palencia Club Dr
St Augustine, FL 32095

Photo #1 of The Palencia Club

Precinct 501

The Clubhouse at Beacon Lake

850 Beacon Lake Parkway
St Augustine, FL 32095

Photo #1 of The Clubhouse at Beacon Lake

Precinct 502

The Clubhouse at Beacon Lake

850 Beacon Lake Parkway
St Augustine, FL 32095

Photo #1 of The Clubhouse at Beacon Lake

Precinct 503

St Johns Convention Ctr

500 S Legacy TRL
St Augustine, FL 32092

Photo #1 of St. Johns Convention Ctr

Precinct 504

San Sebastian Catholic Church

1112 State Road 16
St Augustine, FL 32084

Photo #1 of San Sebastian Catholic Church

Precinct 505

The Palencia Club

600 Palencia Club Dr
St Augustine, FL 32095

Photo #1 of The Palencia Club

Precinct 506

Fullerwood Training Ctr

10 Hildreth Dr
St Augustine, FL 32084

Photo #1 of Fullerwood Training Ctr

Precinct 507

Serenata Beach Club

3175 S Ponte Vedra Blvd
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Photo #1 of Serenata Beach Club

Precinct 508

National Guard Armory

190 San Marco Ave
St Augustine, FL 32084

Photo #1 of National Guard Armory

Precinct 509

River House

179 Marine St
St Augustine, FL 32084

Photo #1 of River House

Precinct 510

Elks Lodge

1420 A1A S
St Augustine, FL 32080

Photo #1 of Elks Lodge

Precinct 511

St Augustine Beach City Hall

2200 A1A S
St Augustine, FL 32080

Photo #1 of St. Augustine Beach City Hall

Designated Early Voting Locations include Supervisor of Elections Office, 4455 Avenue A, #101 32095, Julington Creek Annex, (St. Johns County Service Center) 725 Flora Branch Blvd 32259, Ponte Vedra Branch Library, 101 Library Blvd 32082, Southeast Branch Library, 6670 US 1 South 32086, St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A South 32080, and Hastings Branch Library, 6195 S. Main St 32145.

As of today, August 4, 2022 at 07:00, there are 50,531 Democrats, 115,741 Republicans, and 53,336 voters with other or no party affiliation, for a total of 219,608 registered voters in St Johns County, according to the Supervisor of Elections website.

Listed here are the normal polling locations, although sometimes elections may have different polling locations. To confirm your voting location for a specific election, use the Voter Information Lookup on the Supervisor of Elections website.