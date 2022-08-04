Voting Precinct locations for St Johns County

As Historic City News subscribers prepare for the August 23, 2022 Primary Elections, we reached out to Supervisor of Elections, Vicky Oakes to verify the locations where registered voters will cast their ballots on Election Day.
On Election Day, voters MUST vote their ballot at their assigned voting precinct. However, during Early Voting, August 13-20, 2022, voters MAY vote their ballot at any one of the designated early voting locations between 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily.
Precinct 101
Julington Creek Annex
725 Flora Branch Blvd
St Johns, FL 32259
Precinct 102
Julington Creek Plantation Rec Ctr
350 Plantation Club Parkway
St Johns, FL 32259
Precinct 103
Switzerland Community Church
2179 State Road 13 N
St Johns, FL 32259
Precinct 104
Bartram Trail Branch Library
60 Davis Pond Blvd
St Johns, FL 32259
Precinct 105
Creekside Christian Church
92 Lifespring Way
St Johns, FL 32259
Precinct 106
Switzerland Community Church
2179 State Road 13 N
St Johns, FL 32259
Precinct 107
Celebration Lutheran Church
810 Roberts Rd
St Johns, FL 32259
Precinct 108
Faith Community Church
3450 County Road 210 W
St Johns, FL 32259
Precinct 109
RiverHouse at RiverTown
140 Landing Street
St Johns, FL, FL 32259
Precinct 201
Faith Community Church
3450 County Road 210 W
St Johns, FL 32259
Precinct 202
St Johns Golf and Country Club
205 St Johns Golf Dr
St Augustine, FL 32092
Precinct 203
Shearwater Amenities Ctr
100 Kayak Way
St Augustine, FL 32092
Precinct 204
Shearwater Amenities Ctr
100 Kayak Way
St Augustine, FL 32092
Precinct 205
St Johns Convention Ctr
500 S Legacy TRL
St Augustine, FL 32092
Precinct 206
Trout Creek Community Ctr
6795 Collier Rd
St Augustine, FL 32092
Precinct 207
Trout Creek Community Ctr
6795 Collier Rd
St Augustine, FL 32092
Precinct 208
Heritage Landing Amenity Ctr
370 Heritage Landing PKWY
St Augustine, FL 32092
Precinct 209
Village Church
4229 Pacetti Road
St Augustine, FL 32092
Precinct 210
Agricultural Ctr
3125 Agricultural Center Dr
St Augustine, FL 32092
Precinct 211
Anastasia Baptist S.R. 16 Campus
110 Circle Dr E
St Augustine, FL 32084
Precinct 212
Heritage Baptist Church
1480 Wildwood Dr
St Augustine, FL 32086
Precinct 213
Hastings Branch Library
6195 S Main St
Hastings, FL 32145
Precinct 301
Anastasia Baptist S.R. 16 Campus
110 Circle Dr E
St Augustine, FL 32084
Precinct 302
Solomon Calhoun Community Ctr
1300 Duval St
St Augustine, FL 32084
Precinct 303
Solomon Calhoun Community Ctr
1300 Duval St
St Augustine, FL 32084
Precinct 304
Heritage Baptist Church
1480 Wildwood Dr
St Augustine, FL 32086
Precinct 305
Good News Church
1357 Wildwood Dr
St Augustine, FL 32086
Precinct 306
Community Bible Church
3150 US 1 S
St Augustine, FL 32086
Precinct 307
Community Bible Church
3150 US 1 S
St Augustine, FL 32086
Precinct 308
Anastasia Baptist Church
1650 A1A S
St Augustine, FL 32080
Precinct 309
Riverview Club
790 Christina Dr
St Augustine, FL 32086
Precinct 310
Southeast Branch Library
6670 US 1 S
St Augustine, FL 32086
Precinct 311
St Anastasia Catholic Church
5205 A1A S
St Augustine, FL 32080
Precinct 401
Ponte Vedra Branch Library
101 Library Blvd
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
Precinct 402
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
545 A1A N
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
Precinct 403
Palm Valley Baptist Church
4890 Palm Valley Road
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
Precinct 404
Christ Episcopal Church
400 San Juan Dr
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
Precinct 405
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
1050 A1A N
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
Precinct 406
St Francis in the Field
895 Palm Valley Rd
Ponte Vedra, FL 32081
Precinct 407
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
1050 A1A N
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
Precinct 408
Crosswater Hall at Nocatee
245 Nocatee Center Way
Ponte Vedra, FL 32081
Precinct 409
The Palencia Club
600 Palencia Club Dr
St Augustine, FL 32095
Precinct 501
The Clubhouse at Beacon Lake
850 Beacon Lake Parkway
St Augustine, FL 32095
Precinct 502
The Clubhouse at Beacon Lake
850 Beacon Lake Parkway
St Augustine, FL 32095
Precinct 503
St Johns Convention Ctr
500 S Legacy TRL
St Augustine, FL 32092
Precinct 504
San Sebastian Catholic Church
1112 State Road 16
St Augustine, FL 32084
Precinct 505
The Palencia Club
600 Palencia Club Dr
St Augustine, FL 32095
Precinct 506
Fullerwood Training Ctr
10 Hildreth Dr
St Augustine, FL 32084
Precinct 507
Serenata Beach Club
3175 S Ponte Vedra Blvd
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
Precinct 508
National Guard Armory
190 San Marco Ave
St Augustine, FL 32084
Precinct 509
River House
179 Marine St
St Augustine, FL 32084
Precinct 510
Elks Lodge
1420 A1A S
St Augustine, FL 32080
Precinct 511
St Augustine Beach City Hall
2200 A1A S
St Augustine, FL 32080
Designated Early Voting Locations include Supervisor of Elections Office, 4455 Avenue A, #101 32095, Julington Creek Annex, (St. Johns County Service Center) 725 Flora Branch Blvd 32259, Ponte Vedra Branch Library, 101 Library Blvd 32082, Southeast Branch Library, 6670 US 1 South 32086, St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A South 32080, and Hastings Branch Library, 6195 S. Main St 32145.
As of today, August 4, 2022 at 07:00, there are 50,531 Democrats, 115,741 Republicans, and 53,336 voters with other or no party affiliation, for a total of 219,608 registered voters in St Johns County, according to the Supervisor of Elections website.
Listed here are the normal polling locations, although sometimes elections may have different polling locations. To confirm your voting location for a specific election, use the Voter Information Lookup on the Supervisor of Elections website.