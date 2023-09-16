Editorial: Michael Douglas on democracy

Second generation screen actor, Michael Douglas, will speak at the upcoming 2023 American Democracy Summit being held in Los Angeles on September 27th –29th. Historic City News has previously reported on Douglas’ entry into politics since his dad, Kirk Douglas, passed away three years ago.

The non-profit, non-partisan organization, Represent Us, has sponsored Douglas at this and other public events in recent years. Since the unexpected upset in the 2016 presidential election, Douglas has become more vocal about his advocacy for American Democracy.

His thoughts and opinions are frank. He won’t mince words, nor will he patronize the “politically correct” crowd. It’s always good to listen to Douglas because he doesn’t bow to one political party or another. His views in the Represent Us videos usually and almost always show us that you can still operate our government democratically — if you can only elect honest congressmen and senators who will follow.

Liberal or conservative, Democrat or Republican, Douglas has something to say to you. Watch the following video, and you’ll get what I mean.

Related