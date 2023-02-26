Public Notice of Pollution – City of St Augustine

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Florida Department of Environmental Protection informed local Historic City News reporters that they have received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release that occurred within St Johns County.

Environmental Program Supervisor for the City of St Augustine Glabra Skipp completed the initial report of this incident on Saturday, February 25th. The incident, “Sanitary Sewer Overflow”, State Watch Office Case Number: 20231665, reportedly began at about 5:15 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023, and was concluded by about 6:15 a.m.

“At the time of the initial report, inspectors found that a lift station failure caused approximately 100 gallons of sewage to spill into a retention pond from upstream manholes,” Skipp reported. “Approximately 10 gallons of untreated sewage entered the retention pond.”

St Johns County was the only county affected by the incident, the report notes said.

The incident was located at Lat: 29.931847217671535, Long: -81.34977893803165

City of St Augustine, 158 Oakley Street

“Employees over-pumped the affected catch basins and the contents were hauled away,” according to Skipp. “Warning signs were placed around the scene. The roadway was washed down, and the area was cleaned and sanitized.”

Added information on this incident may be available. The name of the incident is “Sanitary Sewer Overflow – 158 Oakley Street” and the reporting agency is the City of St Augustine Environmental Program. Contact the reporting official by telephone at (904) 825-1055 ext. 4 or by e-mail at gskipp@citystaug.com

