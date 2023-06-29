St. Johns County Administrator Hunter Conrad submits resignation

Wayne Larson, St. Johns County Director of Public Affairs, confirmed for Historic City News this afternoon that St Johns County Administrator Hunter Conrad has resigned — despite just being given a $30,000 annual salary bump.

St. Johns County Board of County Commission has received a written resignation from County Administrator Hunter Conrad. Before voting on the terms of the documents, the Board will review the resignation and discuss a separation agreement at their July 18, 2023, Regular Meeting scheduled for 9:00 a.m. The Special Meeting scheduled for tomorrow has been canceled to provide time to review Conrad’s resignation and a separation agreement.

“The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners thanks Hunter Conrad for his years of leadership and for guiding us through the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple hurricanes, and other community challenges,” Chairman Christian Whitehurst stated. “We want to reassure the community we serve that services will continue, and the exciting projects and programs we have in place will move forward with rejuvenated energy.”

Whitehurst shared that county staff will continue to report to Deputy County Administrators Joy Andrews and Brad Bradley to maintain a continuity of operations. With 1,400 professional and passionate employees, Whitehurst said that we will strive to improve with a commitment to public service that is stronger than ever.

Related