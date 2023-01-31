Superbowl LVII Set

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are officially headed to Super Bowl LVII after both teams won their respective conference championship games on Sunday. Teams are off next Sunday in preparation for one of the biggest sporting events of the year. Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 6:30 pm EST in the host city of Glendale, Arizona, Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium.

The Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 31-7, making their first appearance in the title game since the 2017 season. Led by QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia entered the playoffs with a record league-best 14-3 and has won both games in the postseason by at least a 20-point margin.

Kansas City topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, on a game-winning field goal, helped by a personal foul by Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai with eight seconds left. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, playing on an injured ankle, threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs return to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years.

Singer Rihanna will be headlining the halftime show in her first live performance in five years.

