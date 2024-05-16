City of St Augustine Beach hosts Art & Bark in the Park event

The City of St Augustine Beach reported to Historic City News that, in conjunction with the Beach Art Studio, they will host the Annual Art & Bark in the Park event on May 18, 2024. The event is being held at Lakeside Veterans Memorial Park, 2340 A1A South, St Augustine Beach, 32080, and will run from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. this Saturday,

The Art & Bark in the Park is a “fun for the whole family” community event featuring live music, local artists, and offering unique items for sale as well as some tasty treats.

“This is our 4th annual event,” said Melinda Conlon, Communications & Events Coordinator for the City of St Augustine Beach. “We enjoy supporting the local arts and music community. This year’s live music performance is sponsored by the St Johns Cultural Council and includes the popular artists Yael Za Za.”

Conlon explained that the Cultural Council has been a participant and a supporter since the first event four years ago.

The city is also supporting the efforts of the local animal rescue group, Ayla’s Acres. Group members will bring dogs to Art & Bark in the Park who are available for adoption. They do not do same-day adoptions, but people can meet their new furry friend and fill out the application.