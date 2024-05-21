Clerk of Court takes leave of absence for military service

Brandon J. Patty, St Johns County Clerk of Courts and County Comptroller has announced to Historic City News this morning that beginning this Friday, May 24, 2024, he has requested a leave of absence from Governor Ron DeSantis and has appointed a designee to fulfill his responsibilities through the remainder of this year.

Patty has held the position since December 17, 2019. The position pays $170,648.66 according to our internal records. Patty is up for re-election this year — a campaign he will not be present to oversee. Although there are only two candidates who have declared their candidacy for Clerk of Court so far, since they are both running as Republicans, the winner would be decided in the August Primary Election and all St Johns County voters would be allowed to vote regardless of their party affiliation. But, of course, “qualifying” for that election does not begin until June 10th, ending Friday, June 14th at noon.

“In early December, I received official notification from the Navy that I had been selected to be involuntarily mobilized in support of overseas contingency operations. While I was eligible for worldwide assignment, the call was a surprise especially as I thought they were calling about an overdue travel voucher!” Patty told local reporters. “Nonetheless, being called to serve overseas in uniform is an absolute honor and privilege. My deployment orders commence at the end of this month and are scheduled to run until the end of the year.”

Regardless of what he learned in December of 2023, or, the status of his “overdue travel voucher”, Patty filed his statement of intention to run for re-election on February 26, 2024. Patty described his final preparations for this deployment. He offered his plans for the office moving forward. Patty has made no indication that he intends to withdraw from the race. Quoting Patty, “I cannot wait to rejoin the office upon my return and continue serving you in this important role.”

“My senior leadership team is exceptional and will continue managing their portfolios and divisions while our deputy clerks maintain their outstanding customer service across our court and county functions. By and large for residents and our government partners, our services, support, and mission will continue without fail,” Patty announced Tuesday morning.

His political opponent in that race, recently elected Chairman of the county Republican Executive Committee, Denver Lynn Cook, reminded Historic City News that Patty will not be present to oversee those he appointed to his staff.

“I appreciate Brandon’s willingness to travel overseas to serve his country, I was in the military myself,” Cook told Historic City News. “But that service comes with sacrifices. He pledged to serve the citizens of St Johns County when he ran for office four years ago. Shouldn’t he resign his campaign if he knows he can no longer honor that pledge?”

Since he failed to gather sufficient petitions during the time allotted, between now and the end of the qualifying period, Cook must pay a qualifying fee of $9,549.72 before his name can appear on the August Republican Primary ballot. If he ran without party affiliation, the fee would be reduced to $6,366.48. According to his most recent financial statement, his campaign only has $815 in the bank. Patty, on the other hand, has already raised $55,250.00. Cook says he has commitments from others and has personal resources that he is prepared to contribute to cover the remainder of the qualifying fee.

Cook will not likely walk into the office unopposed, even if he does pay the fee. On the release of this news, other Republicans will certainly come forward to run. It is always possible that a strawman will come forward to declare themselves a “write in” candidate, automatically forcing a closed Primary Election. They would not be required to pay a qualifying fee, but their name would not appear on any printed ballot. In the November General Election, they would be represented by a blank line and voters would have to write the candidate’s name on the ballot.

Any registered voter has until July 22, 2024, to change their party affiliation if they want to participate in a closed Primary Election. Individuals, on the other hand, may only declare themselves a candidate for office to a political party, or without party affiliation, if they have held that affiliation during the prior 365-days.

“Serving as your Clerk and Comptroller is the honor of a lifetime. While I will be serving you in a different capacity for the time being, rest assured that our office will continue to operate at the highest standards,” Patty wrote. “We will continue protecting taxpayer dollars, enhancing services across the board, and seeking opportunities to make your interactions with us easier than before.”