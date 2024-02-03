County Attorney Migut headed to Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville Beach officials have moved to appoint the third city attorney in less than three years, according to reports received by Historic City News this week. This announcement coincided with drama in St Johns County that culminated in the resignation of County Attorney David M. Migut.

The City Council in Jacksonville Beach issued a unanimous vote during its January 22, 2024, meeting to hire 47-year old Migut of St Johns. He is tentatively scheduled to start on April 22, 2024.

‘We were able to spend time with him one-on-one,” said Mayor Chris Hoffman. “The council agreed to offer him the position and I would manage the contract negotiations, which we were quickly able to resolve. We are eager to bring him on board.”

City officials interviewed three different candidates for Jacksonville Beach City Attorney. They selected Migut to bring in for a face-to-face interview. He met with the department heads at a luncheon. He also met with the full commission during a group interview.

