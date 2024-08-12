Interlopers give St Johns County Republicans a national blackeye

John Polidan

Saint Johns, FL

To Historic City News readers:

After much research and contemplation, I conclude that Friday’s “red flag” appearance of fake Republican “endorsements” was intended to be discovered quickly and done solely for the PR hype.

No way that this was going to ever stay under the radar for even a day or two. The fake logo, plain white envelope, no return address, and stick-on First-Class forever stamp, is unlike any political mailing my wife and I have ever received — and we have certainly received a lot!

In situations like this, you must ask, “Who benefits?” Certainly not the candidates on the fake guide. Yes, they may have gotten some early votes, but the backlash is far worse than any benefit. Sewing chaos, perhaps? Maybe someone affiliated with the original guide? How about “Never Trumpers”?

One thing is clear to me. The St Johns County GOP slate of endorsements is the mirror opposite of the Trump recommended slate. They have zero candidates in common. Is that a coincidence?

Whoever they are, I sincerely hope law enforcement can identify and hold accountable all those people who are responsible. The chaos this has caused and the national blackeye given to our county should not go unpunished.













