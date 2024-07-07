Judson Sapp endorsed for State Representative, District 20

After careful consideration of the candidate’s qualifications for the office, the Historic City News Editorial Review Board has endorsed Judson Sapp for State Representative, District 20. This House District includes areas within St Johns, Putnam, Clay, and Marion County. Judson is a native of Northeast Florida, he runs a successful business, helps local charities, and is raising a family here.

In our view, Sapp is unquestionably the most qualified and experienced candidate in this race. He is a conservative businessman serving as the CEO of WJ Sapp Railroad Contractors, which builds and maintains railroad lines throughout the Southeastern United States. He also helps many charitable causes.

“I am honored to be supported by all four Sheriffs in my district,” Sapp said in a statement to Historic City News. “Sheriff DeLoach, Sheriff Cook, Sheriff Woods, and Sheriff Hardwick are great public servants who have devoted their lives to keeping our communities safe. I look forward to working with them to keep Florida the most pro-law enforcement state in America.”

Currently, Representative Bobby Payne, R-Palatka, holds the office, but the seat will be open in November.

Welaka Mayor Jamie Watts in Putnam County is also running to represent the District as a Republican. Watts and Sapp go head-to-head in the August Primary Election. In the General Election in November, the Primary Election survivor faces Andrew Dodge, who is running without party affiliation.

Judson Sapp was raised on the banks of the St. Johns River. He caught his first fish at his family’s home in Putnam County and earned his Eagle Scout in Clay County. Judson received his Bachelor of Science in Philosophy from Florida State University. Learn more about the candidate on his campaign website.

Sapp lives in Green Cove Springs, Florida with his wife Kelly and two sons, Willard and Ryder.