Three new members join Lighthouse Board

St Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum reported to Historic City News that three new members have been added to their volunteer board of trustees. The new board members will attend their first meeting on September 26, 2024. The Lighthouse also welcomes its incoming Chairperson, Executive Director Kevin Sweeny.

In addition to Sweeny, the incoming Executive Committee for 2024–2025 includes Sabrina Kelbert, Vice Chairperson; Theresa Floyd, Treasurer; and Scott Grant, Secretary. Tristan Alfant will continue to serve as Trustee at Large and Doris Wiles will serve as Past Chairperson.

Kathy Boyd is a retired executive manager with over 40 years of experience in executive management and CEO positions at high-level corporations. She earned a BA in History and Psychology from Moravian University in Bethlehem, PA.

Joseph Carey is the Human Resources Director at The St Augustine Amphitheatre and has worked in human resources for over a decade. He received a BA in English from the University of South Florida and holds a Human Resources Management Certificate from the University of South Florida. He is a SHRM-certified professional.

Josue Marrero owns Marrero Builders LLC in St Augustine and has over fifteen years of engineering experience. He earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Central Florida.

Sweeny commented on his new role at the museum saying: “Having grown up under the light of the Lighthouse, I am honored to serve in this role. I look forward to working together with my distinguished Board colleagues and the entire staff of the Museum to make sure we build upon the work of the Board and Chairs before us.”

“Between our World War II archives and our affiliation with the Smithsonian Institution, we have so much to share locally and with visitors from across the state and the world,” Sweeny added. “My mom and dad always told me that the light will always guide you home so to be able to serve my community in this role is the opportunity of my lifetime.”

Sweeny was born and raised next door to the Lighthouse. He currently lives in St Augustine Beach with his wife Beth, their daughter Wellesley, and cat Tallulah.

About the St Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum

The mission of the St Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum is to discover, preserve, present, and keep alive the stories of a working lighthouse in the historic port of St Augustine. For over 150 years the St Augustine Lighthouse has been a unique landmark of the City of St Augustine. Today, the Lighthouse maintains its lens for use as an aid to navigation. The museum hosts interactive exhibits, guided tours, history and educational programs, and maritime research. It is the parent organization of the Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program (LAMP), and together the two non-profits are an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution.













