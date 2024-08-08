Today is the last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot for Primary Election

Historic City News confirmed with St Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes, that the following candidates will appear on ballots already being circulated by mail to eligible voters as well as those to be used in the Early Voting process. TODAY, August 8th at 5:00pm, is the deadline to request that a vote-by-mail ballot be sent to you by the Elections Office. To be counted, your properly completed vote-by-mail ballot must be received by the Elections Office not later than 7:00pm on Primary Election Day Tuesday August 20, 2024.

Registered St Johns County voters will begin in-person Early Voting between 9:00am and 6:00pm daily at the designated Early Voting Location of their choice, beginning this Saturday, August 10th, and continuing through August 17, 2024. Ballots cast on Primary Election Day must be cast at the voter’s designated precinct. Photo and signature identification is required when voting in person.

The updated list of approved Early Voting Locations:

W E Harris Community Ctr *NEW* 400 E Harris St, Hastings, FL 32145United States Senator Ponte Vedra Branch Library 101 Library Blvd, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Julington Creek Annex 725 Flora Branch Blvd, St Johns, FL 32259 Silverleaf Amenities Ctr *NEW* 218 Silver Forest Dr, St Augustine, 32092 Supervisor of Elections Office 4455 Avenue A, #101, St Augustine, FL 32095 St Augustine Beach City Hall 2200 A1A South, St Augustine, FL 32080 Southeast Branch Library 6670 US 1 South, St Augustine, FL 32086

The following candidates will appear on ballots:

United States Senator John S. Columbus REP PO Box 3369 Windermere, FL 34786 (321)287-1043 john_columbus@outlook.com Keith Gross REP 2116 S. Babcock St. Melbourne, FL 32901 **** keith@keithgross.com Rick Scott REP PO Box 130708 Tampa, FL 33681 (754)800-4819 rick@teamrickscott.com Stanley Campbell DEM 5944 Coral Ridge Dr., Ste. 601 Coral Springs, FL 33076 (305)927-8326 stanley.campbell@stanleycampbellforflorida.com Rod Joseph DEM 2414 Dakota Trl. Fern Park, FL 32730 (321)662-1704 rod25j78@gmail.com Debbie Mucarsel-Powell DEM 7850 Southwest 99th St. Miami, FL 33156 (404)245-6817 info@debbieforflorida.com Brian Rush DEM 14403 Carrollwood Dr. Tampa, FL 33618 (813)943-6573 brianprush.tampa@gmail.com

Representative in Congress – District 5 Mara H. Macie REP PO Box 3417 Jacksonville, FL 32206 **** maramacieforcongress@protonmail.com John H. Rutherford REP **** **** **** johnrutherford02@icloud.com

Representative in Congress – District 6 John Grow REP 10 Blakeshire Pl. Palm Coast, FL 32137 (904) 234-5961 john@johngrowforcongress.com Michael Waltz REP 1235 Providence Blvd., Ste. R PMB 502 Deltona, FL 32725 (386) 227-6170 michael@michaelwaltz.com

State Senator – District 7 Gerry James REP 4811 Otter Creek Ln. Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 (904) 704-2497 pwrqolf@aol.com Tom Leek REP 120 John Anderson Dr. Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (386) 316-9900 tleek@foundationrp.com David Shoar REP 133 Harbor Dr. S. Venice, FL 34285 (904) 669-1877 dshoarsjso@gmail.com

State Representative – District 18 Kim Kendall REP 856 Eagle Point Dr. St. Augustine, FL 32092 (904) 813-8799 votekimkendall@gmail.com Nick Primrose REP 132 Thornton Ct. St. Augustine, FL 32092 (440) 364-8298 nick@nickprimrose.com

State Representative – District 19 Darryl Boyer REP 1722 Northwest 80th Blvd., Ste. 90 Gainesville, FL 32606 (386) 569-7227 info@darrylboyer.com Sam Greco REP 2640A Mitcham Dr. Tallahassee, FL 32308 (904) 417-8573 sam@samgrecoforflorida.com

State Representative – District 20 Judson Sapp REP PO Box 73 Green Cove Springs, FL 32043 (813) 254-3369 judson@judsonsapp.com Jamie Watts REP 500 5th Ave. Welaka, FL 32193 (386)312-7207 jamie@votewatts.com

Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Universal Primary Contest (appears on all ballots) Denver Cook REP **** **** **** denver@denvercook.com Brandon Patty REP 1036 Meadow View Ln. St. Augustine, FL 32092 (904) 599-8688 brandon@brandonpatty.com

Sheriff Rob Hardwick REP **** **** **** rob@VoteHardwick.com Jim Priester REP 230 Dark Horse Ln. Hastings, FL 32145 (904) 669-3409 jim@priesterforsheriff.com

County Commissioner – District 1 Ann-Marie Evans REP **** **** **** electannmarie@gmail.com Weston Ferguson REP 75 Alta St. Unit 3201 St. Augustine, FL 32084 (813) 465-2081 adwellweston@gmail.com Christian Whitehurst REP 4048 Lonicera Loop St. Johns, FL 32259 (904) 686-4448 christianwhitehurst22@gmail.com

County Commissioner – District 3 Roy Alaimo REP **** **** **** royalaimo83@gmail.com Heather Harley-Davidson REP 2070 Reef Dr. St. Augustine, FL 32080 (904) 770-8392 heatherharleydavidson11@gmail.com Michael McDonald REP **** **** **** sfyfscrew@live.com Clay Murphy REP **** **** **** mcclay13@aol.com

County Commissioner – District 5 Henry Dean REP 224 N. Forest Dune Dr. St. Augustine, FL 32080 (904) 814-0175 ihdean47@gmail.com John Higbee III REP 1580 Arcadia Dr., Apt. 402 Jacksonville, FL 32207 (904) 631-9019 jhhig2@aol.com Ann Taylor REP 353 Tavistock Dr. St. Augustine, FL 32095 (480) 688-5064 ann06taylor@gmail.com

School Board Member – District 2 Anthony E. Coleman Sr N/P **** **** **** anthony.coleman@stjohns.k12.fl.us Francis “Frank” Cummings N/P 18 Jasper Ct. St. Augustine, FL 32092 (347) 536-6158 franciscummingssjc@gmail.com

School Board Member – District 5 Liliana “Lily Bee” Bristow N/P 165 Boracay Cir. St. Augustine, FL 32259 (904) 625-2812 lilybee4SBD5@gmail.com Bethany Hilbert N/P 107 Arpieka Ave. St. Augustine, FL 32080 (904) 599-0788 bethanyhilbertd5@gmail.com Lynn Straughan N/P 504 Salt Wind Ct. E Ponte Vedra, FL 32082 (904) 806-4508 kidswinwithlynn@gmail.com Linda Thomson N/P 415 N. Ocean Grande Dr. # 306 Ponte Vedra, FL 32082 (904) 669-2169 lindafthomson@gmail.com

Republican State Committeeman Manuel P. Asensio REP 5024 Medoras Ave. St. Augustine, FL 32080 (561) 946-1600 mpa@asensio.com Bill Mac Dowell REP 701 Queen Rd. St. Augustine, FL 32086 (904) 501- 2027 billmacdowell46@gmail.com David Ogburn REP 860 Fruit Cove Rd. St. Johns, FL 32259 (904) 616-2416 vfib@comcast.net Michel S. Pawlowski REP 109 Kings Quarry Ln. St. Augustine, FL 32080 (410) 271-6820 michelspawlowski@outlook.com Tom Rivers REP 303 Porpoise Point Dr. St. Augustine, FL 32084 (904) 347-6986 tom@tomrivers.com

Republican State Committeewoman Amy Demi REP 239 Canal Blvd. Ponte Vedra, FL 32082 (904) 300-6172 amlede@icloud.com Tamara Renuart REP 138 Osprey Cove Ln. Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 (904) 707-0428 tamara4scw@gmail.com Ko Robins REP 411 Arredondo Ave. St. Augustine, FL 32080 (305) 320-3247 kogop@fastmail.com

Historic City News readers are trusted, responsible adults who are expected to use these compiled tables of publicly available candidate contact information for voter education election purposes only. Misuse of this information will be grounds for immediate termination of access without further notice to any publication of Ladies Memorial Association of St Augustine Inc, including but not limited to Historic City News.













