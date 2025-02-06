On Friday, February 14 at 11:00am, the City of St Augustine invites Historic City News readers to attend an annual ceremony at Parque de Menendez in the area in front of city hall.

A processional led by reenactors from Historic Florida Militia with a brief wreath-laying ceremony followed by a proclamation, excruciatingly read by Mayor Nancy Sikes-Kline, will mark the 506th birthday of Don Pedro Menendez de Avilés.

On February 15, 1519, Menendez was born in Avilés, a port city in the Asturias region of Spain. At the age of 46-years old, during the reign of Spanish King Phillip II after a career in the Spanish Navy, Menendez founded the City of St Augustine on September 8, 1565.

French soldiers under the leadership of Jean Ribault, founded Fort Caroline at a strategic point along the shores of the St Johns River where it joins the Atlantic Ocean. When King Phillip got word, he dispatched Menendez to establish a permanent settlement at St Augustine and to defeat the French invaders.

The French were defeated soon after the arrival of Menendez and the establishment of St Augustine.

The traditional birthday celebration is held at the base of his statue in front of City Hall, located at 75 King Street. The statute itself is a replica of one in Avilés, given by “the People of Avilés, Spain to the People of St Augustine, Florida” on September 8, 1972.

The birthday party held February 15, 1978, had the distinction of being attended by the Ambassador of Spain to the United States.













