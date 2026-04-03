Coke Florida has unveiled its limited-edition “America250 Coca-Cola cans” at its Jacksonville manufacturing facility on Thursday, April 2, 2026. ​ This special initiative is part of a nationwide celebration of the United States’ 250th anniversary, with the Jacksonville plant being one of the select locations producing commemorative packaging representing all 50 states. ​

​Historic City News and other guests at the unveiling event were treated to a behind-the-scenes tour of the Jacksonville facility, showcasing the scale and precision of Coke Florida’s operations, including production, packaging, warehousing, and distribution. The tour underscored the company’s vital role in delivering beverages for every occasion across Florida. The unveiling event brought together federal, state, and local officials, community leaders, and Coke Florida associates for a first look at the commemorative cans as they moved through production lines. The event to celebrate the Nation’s 250th Anniversary highlighted the connection between Florida manufacturing and this historic national celebration.

“Coca-Cola has been a unique and deeply rooted part of Americana for nearly 140 years,” said Troy Taylor, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC. ​ “As we celebrate this milestone, we’re proud to join our fellow bottling partners and The Coca-Cola Company in bringing these commemorative cans to life. ​ This effort reflects our shared commitment to celebrating America’s 250th Anniversary while continuing to create meaningful connections with the communities we serve across Florida and beyond.” ​

Starting April 6, the America250-themed Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar mini cans will be available at retailers across Florida. ​ These limited-edition cans, made in Jacksonville, will feature patriotic branding and spotlight all 50 states. ​ In addition to Coca-Cola products, patriotic packaging will also be featured on other brands distributed by Coke Florida, including SmartWater and Gold Peak teas. ​ Specially wrapped Coke Florida delivery trucks will travel throughout the state, further extending the campaign’s visibility into local communities. ​

As a Signature Partner of America250, The Coca-Cola Company, founded in 1886, continues its legacy of bringing people together to celebrate historic milestones. ​ Beyond the commemorative packaging, Coke Florida plans to support America250 through community engagement initiatives and local activities throughout 2026. ​

About Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC ​ Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Tampa, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC is one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the United States, covering an exclusive territory of 47 counties in Florida. ​ The company employs over 5,000 associates and operates four GreenCircle Certified production facilities and 18 distribution centers. ​ Coke Florida is one of the largest Black-owned businesses in the nation. The expansive Florida operations are committed to sustainability, education, and economic empowerment, driving positive impact in the communities served. ​ Recognized as a US Best Managed Company Gold Standard Winner by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, Coke Florida continues to grow as a leader in the “consumer-packaged goods” industry.

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