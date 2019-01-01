Minor disregards murder threat to report sexual battery

Historic City News learned earlier today that a 16-year-old girl fell victim to a 27-year-old Palm Coast man who threatened to kill her and her family if anyone found out about the increasingly violent sexual encounters occurring between them beginning about noon on October 1, 2018 and continuing as recently as this month.

Detectives with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office moved quickly collecting evidence from leads and statements corroborating the victim’s report that Brandin Deoliveira, who resides at 35 Roxland Lane in Palm Coast, had made repeated, unlawful, sexual advances against her in recent weeks.

“I commend the victim for her bravery in coming forward,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This guy took advantage of a child and thought he could scare her into hiding the truth. Fortunately, our detectives were able to build their case and now he is in custody at the Green Roof Inn where he will likely start the new year. There is no room in our community for anyone who wants to take advantage of our children.”

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has charged Deoliveira with five-counts of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors § 794.05 F.S., each a felony. At one point, Deoliveira showed the victim his handily accessible firearm, causing her to fear for her and her family’s safety. A firearm matching the one described by the victim was recovered from Deoliveira’s vehicle.

According to the investigative report, cellular telephone records were obtained for the month of November 2018 confirming that over 600 text messages between Deoliveira and the victim, and more than 20 sexually explicit telephone calls made to the victim, included images and video of Deoliveira’s genitals.

The illegal sexual activity is said to have occurred at locations in Flagler County, including the Marineland beach approach and the Malacompra beach approach. The juvenile disclosed that Deoliveira had penal-vaginal intercourse with her, performed oral sex on her, and made her perform oral sex on him, on several different occasions.

According to the sworn statement collected, Deoliveira “became increasingly more aggressive with her” and at one point “slapped her in the face and choked her to the point where she could not breathe”. The juvenile victim was able to provide additional, specific details of each of the five incidents.

Detectives located Deoliveira and made the arrest without incident. Deoliveira was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. He is being held without bond. Detectives repor that this is still an active investigation and further charges may occur.

