First Friday Art Walk is this week

More than 26 member-galleries of the Art Galleries of St Augustine have invited Historic City News readers to participate, both in Downtown St Augustine and Anastasia Island, this Friday, January 4, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. for First Friday Art Walk.

Member galleries are located in downtown St Augustine and at least five additional participating galleries with plenty of parking available, are located over the Bridge of Lions on Anastasia Island.

“Come see the art, mingle with the artists, and have an all-around great time,” local reporters were told. “We have Art Galleries of St Augustine guide map and magazines available at participating galleries, the visitors center, and various locations throughout downtown and Anastasia Island.”

There will be free admission for First Friday Art Walk every first Friday of every month sponsored by Art Galleries of St Augustine member galleries.

Complimentary Shuttle Service is available from 6:00 p.m. and continues until 9:00 p.m. on Ripley’s Red Sightseeing Trains and Old Town Trolley.

