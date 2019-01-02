Saturday evening, January 5, 2019, the historic reenactment community, through a partnership between the Historic Florida Militia, the City of Saint Augustine and the St Johns Cultural Council, will be conducting another “History on the Streets” saunter along Saint George Street and the historic area here in Saint Augustine.

Historians will speak with visitors and residents alike about the authentic story of Saint Augustine dating back to its founding in 1565. Remaining historically accurate is the key.

“Everyone is invited to watch; but, if you think you might like to join us in our saunter, you must contact us either on Facebook by liking St Augustine Garrison or The Historic Florida Militia and sending us a message, or, by sending an email to Ria at ribob2000@aol.com,” Maria Alvarez told local Historic City News reporters. “We will gladly explain how you can participate. We are always looking for like-minded folks who would love to share Saint Augustine’s history with the world.”

The city’s guests are encouraged to take photographs and ask questions during this event, which is free and open to the public. Bob Alvarez told Historic City News that these saunters are always a lot of fun for the public as well as the participants.

“The one-on-one personal contact is fun for the visitors, many of whom know that Saint Augustine is our nation’s oldest city but don’t know how we achieved that title,” Bob said.

Historically clad re-enactors and interpreters will walk around the city’s historic district, sharing the rich and diverse history we all love. Participants can wear historically accurate clothing depicting Saint Augustine’s history from the 16th, 17th, and 18th centuries, commonly known as it’s Colonial Period.

“Come see history come to life,” Bob said. “This allows the historical interpreters to explain to, and to show, the visitors to our town the difference between fact and fiction.”

Participants are asked to meet in the area of the Spanish Bakery at 5:30 p.m.

We will saunter between the hours of 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. stopping for photos and discussions all throughout the historic district.

