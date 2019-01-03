Tea Party speaker author of “USA: Love it or Leave it”

You are patriotically invited to attend the open meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party this Tuesday, January 8th at 6:30 p.m., at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard, in St. Augustine. Our special guest will be Luis Antonio Wallpher.

Historic City News has learned that the speaker has written several books during his lifetime, including “USA: Love it or leave it” (2009). During his presentation, Wallpher will discuss the similarities and differences of lifestyles in the United States and in Bolivia.

The small business owner, painter, and writer was the 1994 recipient of Mare of La Paz. In 1996, Wallpher served as councilman, Municipal House in LaPaz, Bolivia, in 1998, as president and founder, Falange Democratica Boliviana, in Bolivia, and he was also the founder of Momimiento Haciendo Patria. Wallpher is a member of American Institute of Conservation of Monuments.

Luis Wallpher was born in Bolivia’s largest city, La Paz. Both parents were artists. His father was a University Art Professor in Bolivia. His mother became a politician and diplomat. The speaker is a graduate of the College of Art at Maryland Institute in Baltimore. He attended La Vita Institute of Conservation in Florence, Italy, and the Institute of Archaeology of the University of London, England. In 2002, he was elected President of Cotel, the largest Communication Company in Bolivia.

During the 1990’s, Wallpher became involved in politics as a national leader in the Bolivian Socialist Falange (FSB). In 2005, he was elected the first senator for La Paz, Bolivia, and he served as a legislator. Today, at 70-years-old, Wallpher resides in St Augustine.

A question and answer session will follow, time permitting. There is no admission charge and you do not need to be a member of the Saint Augustine Tea Party to attend and participate.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing our articles with your friends and family on Facebook. Thank you. Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

