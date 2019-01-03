Historian Scott Grant to be January speaker

Rabbi Merrill Shapiro, president of the St. Augustine Jewish Historical Society, invited Historic City News readers to attend the next Jewish Historical Society meeting being held Wednesday, January 23rd the Main Branch of the St. Johns County Public Library, 1960 North Ponce De Leon Boulevard in St. Augustine.

The guest speaker will be Historian Scott Grant, who is developing a documentary of local events that occurred during the time of the Civil Rights Movement of 1964. Grant holds an undergraduate degree from Cornell University and a law degree from Rutgers University.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m., at which time Grant will report on his progress and the forces impelling him to tell the much-under-told story of the Rabbis who came to the First Coast in support of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., including the largest mass arrest of Rabbis in U.S. history.

This hour-long program is free, open to the public and no advance arrangements need be made.

