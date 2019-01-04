Assistant Chief Cuthbert headed to FBI National Academy

Historic City News local reporters were informed today that Assistant Chief of Police Anthony W Cuthbert has been selected to attend the 275th Session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. He will be departing on January 5, 2019, for approximately three months.

Candidates to attend the National Academy are nominated by their law enforcement agency employer based on demonstrated leadership qualities. The National Academy serves to improve the administration of justice in police departments and agencies at home and abroad and to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge, and cooperation worldwide.

Chief Barry Fox, himself a graduate of the FBI National Academy, told Historic City News that after the completion of an intensive background investigation, he was notified that Assistant Chief Cuthbert’s nomination was accepted. Fox described the coursework during the 10-week program as a comprehensive exercise in behavioral science, law enforcement communication, intelligence theory, terrorist mindsets, management science, law, and forensic science.

Assistant Chief Cuthbert is a graduate of the University of Central Florida, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice. Cuthbert began his career in law enforcement in May of 1993 at the City of Farmington, NM. He joined the St. Augustine Police Department in 1997. His roles have included honor guard, traffic homicide investigator and reconstructionist, firearms instructor and Glock armorer, operations commander, sergeant of internal affairs, patrol sergeant, special events coordinator and corporal.

Additionally, Cuthbert is treasurer for the St. Augustine Police Benevolent Organization and a trustee for the St. Augustine Police Officer’s Retirement System. He is a member of the board of directors of St Francis House and holds memberships in the Florida Internal Affairs Investigators Association and International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Cuthbert is a father of four children and recently celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary. He credits his own father for his career in law enforcement.

“I was heavily influenced by the success of my father’s 33-year career as a federal law enforcement officer with the Commerce Department,” Cuthbert said. “He retired as Director of Criminal Investigation for Import-Export.”

Cuthbert was appointed Assistant Chief of Police in 2016 and his responsibilities are the day to day operations of the Police Department and he oversees the budget, grants and two Commanders. His course work at the National Academy, travel, training, lodging and meals are paid for by the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Less than 1% of all law enforcement leaders worldwide are selected to attend the FBI National Academy. This training course is widely recognized as the highest level of law enforcement training in the world.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing our articles with your friends and family on Facebook. Thank you. Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

