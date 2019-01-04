Beach commission to hear proposed parking plan — some residents resisting

A second special public meeting will be held to discuss the subject of paid parking within the City of St Augustine Beach on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the commission meeting room of City Hall, located at 2200 A1A S, St Augustine Beach, FL 32080.

The purpose of next week’s special meeting is to discuss the comprehensive plan and a proposed pay-to-park mobile payment system. This is a public meeting and the public is invited to attend.

According to correspondence received by Historic City News this week, city manager Max Royle has informed commissioners, and at least one resident, that because of the special meeting to discuss matters specifically concerning the proposed paid parking system, the topic won’t be on the agenda for the regular meeting on Monday evening, the 7th. However, Royle said, “You can speak to the commission about the system on Tuesday, the 8th.”

Planning to speak at the Tuesday evening meeting? You can verify any requirements directly with the City Clerk, Beverly Raddatz, MMC, by calling (904) 471-2122 or email to braddatz@cityofsab.org

According to an announcement from Cindy Walker, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for the City of St Augustine Beach, commission members Tuesday will first review with the planning consultant, Janis Fleet, proposed changes to the comprehensive plan. Then, the Commission will discuss the pay-by-phone parking system and related matters.

The concept of a comp plan amendment, particularly to levy a new tax in the form of parking fees, has met with some controversy. “A” Street residents, Denny and Laurel Dean, have been asking to address the city commission with a presentation that includes a PowerPoint slide presentation, copies of lot maps, correspondence between the resident and city hall, as well as excerpts from Florida statutes related to proper notice and protocol for changing property use.

The City has responded, at least in the case of the Deans, however, the Deans persist in their position that they were denied the opportunity to address to commission to air their grievances in a request on December 17, 2018. They have asked again, this time to make the presentation on Monday evening; however, because of the subject, they are being told that the topic will not appear on that night’s agenda — they will have to appear on the following night.

The Deans are also requesting copies of certain public records including “a copy of any deed or instrument where the property owners of the following subdivisions conveyed their common elements to the City of St. Augustine Beach”. In an e-mail, Laurel Dean asked, “I would like a copy of the list of all of the property owners who were notified by mail of the City’s intention to encroach on their common elements for the purpose of generating revenue for the City by inserting paid parking on them.”

As to the list of property owners, the clerk replied with a spreadsheet of the owners in the area, and as to the deeds, the city manager referred the Deans to the St Johns County Property Appraiser’s office who maintains all lot maps with direct links to deeds recorded with the St Johns County Clerk of Court and tax bills maintained by the St Johns County Tax Collector.

If you would like to add your voice to about 150 residents who have completed a survey that Denny Dean says will show that about 95% of the residents are against establishing paid parking at the beach, visit Paid Parking in St Augustine Beach.

If you plan to attend either the regular business meeting on Monday or the special meeting on Tuesday, arrive early to get a good seat and bring popcorn (kidding).

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing our articles with your friends and family on Facebook. Thank you. Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

