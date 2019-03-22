Collectively, the 14th Annual St Johns County High School Art Show, on display at the St. Augustine Art Association through March 31st, pushes the boundaries of themes like portraiture, nature, social commentary, the environment, identity and diversity in an array of eye-popping styles.

The salon-style exhibition of 150 original works of student art showcases a wide range of media, including photography, paintings, pottery, sculpture, fiber art, drawings and a host of assemblages.

“Watching these young artists develop confidence, skills and a love of art is heartening,” said Elyse Brady, Executive Director. “If this extraordinary exhibit is an indication of the future of the art world, we’re in good hands. And we can thank the parents, teachers and excellent leadership on our School Board for that!”

Each local public high school art teacher selected works to include in the exhibit. A three-member panel of art experts judged each entry installed in the gallery by Rebecca Williams. The panel included photographer and gallery owner Lenny Foster; painter and gallery owner Tripp Harrison; and Sara Alexander, art professor at Florida School of the Arts.

Historic City News readers are invited to attend the 14th Annual St. Johns County High School Art Show at 22 Marine Street. Admission is free of charge. Gallery Hours are noon to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday and 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Antonio Scott, Fine Art Curriculum Specialist, and School Board Superintendent Tim Forson announced the award winners at the First Friday Art Walk opening on March 1. The award-winning students received cash prizes, certificates and St. Augustine Art Association student memberships.

These 25 students were recognized for their outstanding achievement in artistry, craftsmanship and creative innovation:

Best in Show: Layla Slate, St. Augustine High School

Drawing

1st Place: Lizzi Stevens, Nease

2nd Place: Michaela Phelps, Creekside

3rd Place: Hanna Nagengast, Ponte Vedra

Honorable Mention: Michael Sterling, Nease

Painting

1st Place: Lydia Mayhood, St. Augustine High

2nd Place: Makenna Lyons, Bartram Trail

3rd Place: Ayumi Lukevich, Bartram Trail

Honorable Mention: Kayla Walker, Menendez

Digital Art/Photography

1st Place: Emma Smith, Ponte Vedra

2nd Place Rita Bousalham, Bartram Trail

3rd Place: Christian Arbuzov, Ponte Vedra

Honorable Mention: Samantha Fitzgerald, Creekside

Ceramics/Pottery

1st Place: Maria Casiple, Ponte Vedra

2nd Place: Taylor Lych , Bartram Trail

, Bartram Trail 3rd Place: Ethan Cleary, St. Augustine High

Honorable Mention: Ava Rambo, Ponte Vedra

3D/Sculpture

1st Place: Alexis Boicken, Bartram Trail

2nd Place: Hope Manassaram, Creekside

3rd Place: Jalen Germann, Bartram Trail

Honorable Mention: Arianna Mendez, Bartram Trail

Printmaking & Mixed Media

1st Place: Katya Marcia, Creekside

2nd Place: Bethany Joyce, Nease

3rd Place: Ella Jenkins, Ponte Vedra

Honorable Mention: Sarah Baron, Creekside

The long-time partnership with the St. Johns County Public Schools is one of many community outreach programs of the St. Augustine Art Association, which provides free gallery space for the exhibit, staff support, student memberships and discount vouchers for art teachers. High school students reciprocate by volunteering for community service hours in the Association’s Summer Art Camp and other art related activities.