St Johns ranked first place in Health Outcomes and Health Factors

The Florida Department of Health in St Johns County reported to Historic City News this week that for the eighth year in a row, St Johns County is ranked first in Florida in both Health Outcomes and Health Factors in the national 2019 County Health Rankings Report.

This national study highlights the many factors that influence a community’s health. “Health Outcomes” use length of life and quality of life as standard measurements to describe a community’s health. “Health Factors” are indicators that help determine our future health.

“The Rankings validate the longstanding efforts of working together across the public health system, making St Johns County a healthy place to live, learn, work, age, and play,” said Dr. Dawn Allicock, Director and Health Officer with Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County. “Community partnerships are leveraged between clinical medicine and population health, to assure conditions for optimal health for people of all ages in St Johns County.”

The county office of the Florida Department of Health convenes and champions the St Johns County Health Leadership Council. This nationally-recognized community collaborative consists of representatives from over twenty engaged community partners dedicated to improving our resident’s health, countywide.

“The continued top ranking of St Johns County in this report reflects the high priority the County places on health and human services, parks and recreation, and other services that contribute to the exceptionally high quality of life in our community.” said Paul M. Waldron, Chairman of the St Johns County Board of County Commissioners.

More information on the national County Health Rankings report can be accessed via the web.

About the Florida Department of Health:

The department, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts.