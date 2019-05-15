Attend Sip and Science and help protect our shoreline

Patrician Price reported to Historic City News that the Friends of GTM Reserve will host “Sip and Science” a special event for the public to learn about how you can help protect our shoreline habitats.

There will be no charge to participate, however, reservations are requested. You do not have to be a member of Friends of GTM Reserve to attend this presentation from the Sip and Science Series. Enjoy light refreshments and learn about this new volunteer opportunity.

Reserve a spot. For more information, call 904-823-4524.

“Shoreline stewards; monitoring today, protecting tomorrow” is a brief background and overview of research efforts in the Intracoastal Waterway. It will be presented by University of Florida graduate student, Lauren Brisley, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center located at 505 Guana River Road, Ponte Vedra Beach.

The Friends of the GTM Reserve is a private non-profit citizen support organization established to support and enhance environmental education, stewardship of natural and cultural resources, and scientific research of the GTM Research Reserve through volunteer initiatives, citizen involvement and community partnerships.

The GTM Research Reserve is one of 29 National Estuarine Research Reserves across the nation focused on researching, educating and protecting the natural biodiversity and cultural resources within the estuary. It is managed by Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Resilience and Coastal Protection, in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Visitor Center is located at 505 Guana River Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, 32082. For more information about the GTM Research Reserve, please call 904-823-4500 or visit the website at www.gtmnerr.org.