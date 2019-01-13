87-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by a passing vehicle

Historic City News learned that, 87-year-old Alwin Hoffmann from Jacksonville, had just been involved in a minor motor vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of SR-16 at Fortner Road on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at about 10:00 p.m.

For unknown reasons that are still under investigation, Hoffmann walked away from that crash and crossed the center median. He traveled into the eastbound lanes of SR 16 where he was struck by a 2017 Toyota Corolla, driven by 26-year-old Autumn Kinser of St Augustine.

Kinser was traveling eastbound on SR-16, in the outside lane about 10:26 p.m. Hoffmann was standing in the eastbound outside lane of SR-16. The front of the 2017 Toyota Corolla collided with Alwin Hoffmann, who died at the scene.

Kinser was not injured in the crash, and accepted no medical treatment. She was reportedly wearing her seatbelt, and alcohol had no bearing on the crash, according to FHP Traffic Homicide Investigator, Corporal Bennett. No charges have been filed, but the investigation is continuing.

