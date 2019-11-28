Annual Candlelight Tours at Villa Zorayda Museum

From November 30 – January 4, 2020 Historic City News readers are invited to join the Villa Zorayda Museum for their 10th Annual “Candlelight Tours” of the Museum which are offered on select evenings during St. Augustine’s “Nights of Lights” Celebration.

The Villa Zorayda Museum, located at 83 King Street in St. Augustine, showcases beautiful Christmas decorations for the upcoming Holiday Season. A spectacular Christmas Tree decorated in the colors of the Zorayda – red and gold – is located center stage in the central “Court of Lions”.

The Museum features the priceless antique collections of both previous owners, Franklin Smith and A.S. Mussallem. It was built in 1883 by Smith and it set a precedent for architecture in St. Augustine during the GIlded Era.

Discover over 100 candles aglow throughout the Museum as docents lead you on your tour of the historic former home. These specialty tours have become one of the most popular things to do during St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights Celebration.

Refreshments of homemade Christmas cookies and punch are included with Select Candlelight Tour Dates.

Adult admission is $21.00 and Children 7 – 12 are $9.00.

Refreshments included. No charge for children ages 4 – 6.

Tours which will not include refreshments will be offered at a reduced rate of $18.00 for Adults and Children 7 – 12 are $8.00. No charge for children ages 4 – 6.

Individual Dates & Times*

Nov 30, 2019 at 06:00 pm (Sat)

Dec 7, 2019 at 05:30 pm (Sat)

Dec 15, 2019 at 05:30 pm (Sun)

Dec 18, 2019 at 06:00 pm (Wed)

Dec 21, 2019 at 06:00 pm (Sat)

Dec 28, 2019 at 06:00 pm (Sat)

Dec 30, 2019 at 06:00 pm (Mon)

Jan 4, 2020 at 06:00 pm (Sat)

Our Candlelight Tours are not recommended for children 3 and under. All prices subject to sales tax

Tickets for the Candlelight Tour are not available online. Reservations are required due to limited space per tour. To make reservations, please contact the Museum at (904)-829-9887. A credit card is required to make reservations. Guests will purchase tickets at the Museum before the tour begins.

Group rates are available for 25 or more people. Private group Candlelight Tours for groups of 30 or more people must be made at least 30 days before the tour date.

Event durations (if noted) are approximate. Please check with the presenting organization or venue to confirm start times and duration.