St Augustine Festival of Art this weekend to benefit St Augustine Art Association

This is the weekend for the 54th Annual St Augustine Festival of Art November 30 and December 1, 2019 – The St Augustine Art Association, with the support of many community volunteers and partners, has been hosting the annual St Augustine Festival of Art for decades.

Historic City News readers can discover and shop 130 local and national artists, thousands of original works of fine art for sale, from paintings and pottery to handbags, jewelry, sculpture, woodworks, glass and other one-of-a-kind creations.

THANKSGIVING WEEKEND: SAT, NOVEMBER 30: 10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. and SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1: 10:00 A.M. – 4:30 P.M. AT FRANCIS FIELD (25 W CASTILLO DR) | $2 ENTRY DONATION

Bath Fitter is putting purchase power in your hands! Visit the Bath Fitter booth (M2) for your chance to win a $100 gift certificate to spend on art at the Festival. Drawings on Saturday and Sunday–1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. at the stage. Must be present to win. Not redeemable for cash.

ENJOY live music produced by the Gamble Rogers Folk Music Festival, artist demos, food and beverages in the Bank of America Hospitality Center, and the popular downtown Nights of Lights!

PLAY Children can create their own masterpieces at the Hyundai Kids Art Zone and maybe they’ll meet Santa on Saturday and Sunday afternoon! Prize drawings for the whole family and a selection of pet amenities make the St Augustine Festival of Art a fun start to the holiday season!

SUPPORT This two-day event benefits the programs of the St Augustine Art Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, while animating the art scene and boosting the local economy.