Northeast Florida Road and Lane Closures November 30 – December 7

Northeast Florida is informed weekly about road and lane closures from the District Two offices of the Florida Department of Transportation.

Northeast Florida is home to more than 1.9 million residents who depend on a well-maintained transportation system. Road repairs must be completed in the most strategic, effective and efficient manner possible. Travelers on the state highway system log more than 43.2 million miles daily.

As you pass by construction involving road and lane closures, please be extra careful. Arrive Alive.

May Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

SR-206 at the Crescent Beach Bridge (430449-2-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Sunday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for bridge repairs.

SR-206 at Intracoastal Waterway

Daytime bridge closure Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance. Follow detour.

SR-207 from east of SR-206 to Vermont Heights (439348-1)

Continuous daytime and nighttime lane closures Monday through Friday for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing.

US-1 from SR-206 to the Flagler County line (437617-1)

Daytime lane closures Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing and drainage work.

US-1 from Dismukes Street to West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.