Annual paint out draws Plein Air artists to the city

Scores of fine artists from across the region are converging on St. Augustine to capture its architectural, historic and natural beauty during the 3rd Annual St Augustine Plein Air Paint Out, being held Tuesday April 23rd through Wednesday May 1st.

The St. Augustine Art Association is promoting the eight-day gathering locally through Historic City News and through a national publication for artists who practice the time-honored tradition of painting outdoors from observation; PleinAir Magazine.

“This annual Paint Out enriches our community through art and creates so much energy and optimism,” said Elyse Brady, Executive Director of the St. Augustine Art Association. “The artists are not only talented; they are extraordinary goodwill ambassadors.”

From dawn to dark, artists will be found working on location at sites in St. Augustine and off the beaten path. In partnership with an array of local businesses and organizations, numerous free art events are scheduled for the Paint Out:

QuickDraw rapid painting contest at the Lightner Museum Gardens, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 28. The public is invited to meet the artists and watch their paintings come to life on the easel. Mayor Tracy Upchurch, an avid art collector, will select the award-winning artworks.

Field Demos on Friday, April 26, will be led by award-winning artists Antwan Ramar at the St. Augustine Lighthouse at 10 a.m., Roger Bansemer in the Flagler College Courtyard at 1 p.m., and Paul Ladnier at the Pena Peck House at 3:00 p.m.

Nocturne Night in Old Town on April 30, showcases artists painting at sunset around the Bayfront and historic Aviles Street and Charlotte Street, which will be closed to vehicular traffic.

During the Paint Out, artworks in progress may be viewed in the St. Augustine Art Association “Wet Room” daily from noon to 4:00 p.m. Finished paintings will be featured in the juried exhibition, “Where Art Meets History,” May 3 – 26, at the Art Association.

The $2500 Clark and Alice Alger Artistic Excellence Awards will be presented at the Opening Reception Preview on Friday, May 3rd. The exhibit will open to the public at 7:00 p.m. that evening for the Romanza Festivale. Bill Suys, Signature Member of the Oil Painters of America and Portrait Society of America, will judgse the exhibit.

Late artist applications are being accepted. The fee is $69. For information, to register or volunteer, go to www.staaa.org/pleinair or call the St. Augustine Art Association at (904) 824-2310.

A non-profit art organization founded in 1924, the St. Augustine Art Association is celebrating its 95th Anniversary this year. The gallery is located at 22 Marine Street. Admission is free.

The 3rd Annual St. Augustine Plein Air Paint Out is sponsored in part by a grant from The National Endowment for the Arts, PleinAir Magazine, Clark and Alice Alger, Five Star Pizza, Marion Motor Lodge, Skinny Lizard Printers, Romanza Festivale, 97Park Realty, St. Augustine Lighthouse, Flagler College, Lightner Museum, Villa Zorayda, Pena Peck House, The Collector Inn and many others.