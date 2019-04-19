Current Situation: Afternoon squall warning

Historic City News was updated this morning on the expected severe storm conditions predicted to cross St Johns County later this afternoon. Cautionary preparations are being taken to protect children, elderly and outdoor animals.

A strong squall line will move through our area Friday afternoon, and bring with it, severe thunderstorms as well as locally heavy rainfall and damaging winds. Widespread winds of 40-50 mph will accompany the squall line as it moves through.

“General rainfall of 1-1.5 inches with locally higher amounts is possible,” said Kelly Wilson at St Johns County Emergency Management. “Our local Emergency Operations Center remains at Level: 3, monitoring the approaching storm conditions.”

Wind bursts are already being reported in southeast St Johns and northeast Flagler counties at this time. Spots of high wind have storm trackers watching developments that could trigger isolated tornadic activity.

St Johns County has been placed under a tornado watch until 4:00 p.m.

Coastline flooding is possible as the storm meets with regular tidal sea level rises later this afternoon.