Arrest made in Riberia Street shooting yesterday

At about 10:44 this morning, St Augustine police officers were called to a shooting reported in the area of Vicker’s Park located at 399 Riberia Street. Upon arrival, officers noticed a black male victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to his back.

Officers rendered first aid and stabilized the victim until emergency medical personnel arrived. It was determined at the scene that the patient required transportation to a trauma unit by Life-Flight air ambulance. At the time of transportation, the patient was in stable condition.

“This is a great example of St Augustine’s professional police force and the great working relationship we have with our law enforcement neighbors,” Assistant Chief Anthony Cuthbert said. “Because of their hard work the suspect was identified and apprehended quickly and without incident”

While receiving first aid, the victim was able to tell officers that he was shot by 64-year-old Derick Leonard Eubanks. The victim and suspect were known to one another; but, at this time, it is not known what instigated the shooting. The identity of the suspect was confirmed by at least one witness.

St. Augustine police patrolmen, members of the Special Response Team, Customs and Border Protection, and St Johns County Sheriff’s Office created a perimeter and started a search for Eubanks.

Approximately an hour later, the suspect was located nearby in the Lincolnville neighborhood, where he resides at 8 Lovett Street. Eubanks is being detained at the St Johns County Detention Facility without bond. He is charged with aggravated battery; a second-degree felony.

This is an ongoing investigation and the arrest report will be released once it is available, according to Officer Delarn Brown.