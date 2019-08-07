Public Notice of Pollution – St Johns County

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Florida Department of Environmental Protection informed local Historic City News reporters that they have received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release that occurred within St Johns County.

St Johns County Environmental Division Manager Tony Cubbedge completed his initial report of the incident on Tuesday, August 6th. The incident, State Watch Office Case Number: 20194339, reportedly began at about 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday Morning, August 6th, and ended about 45 minutes later.

“A line blockage caused manholes to weep on Planters Row West at 2:00 am (low flow period). About 400 gallons flowed into a storm drain and into a stormwater pond. The pond was not discharging to state-owned waters,” Cubbedge said in his initial report.

According to the notes, the area was disinfected, cleaned, then posted with warning signs. Water quality monitoring has begun in the pond before Cubbedge left the scene.

St Johns County was the only county affected by the incident, the report notes said.

Lat: 30.16902219465779, Long: -81.38097160677242

Added information on this incident may be available. The name of the incident is “Planters Row” and the reporting agency is Sawgrass Waste Water Treatment Facility located at 10047 Sawgrass Drive W in Ponte Vedra Beach.