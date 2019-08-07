Florida Representative Cyndi Stevenson will host five mobile office sessions

Cyndi Stevenson reported her updated schedule to Historic City News today from her first-of-five “mobile office” sessions held at the Anastasia Public Library Branch at 124 Seagrove Main St in St Augustine Beach.

The following additional sessions throughout House District 17 will be open to the public and are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. until noon at the following locations:

August 8 at the Main Library at 1960 N Ponce de Leon Boulevard in St Augustine

August 20 at the Branch Public Library at 101 Library Boulevard in Ponte Vedra Beach

August 21 at the St Johns County Service Center Julington Creek Branch Multipurpose Room at 725 Flora Branch Boulevard in St Johns

August 27 at the St Johns County Convention Center at World Golf Village at 500 South Legacy Trail in St Augustine

Don’t miss these opportunities to meet and speak with your elected representative in Tallahassee.

Cyndi is very approachable and attentive to constituents she meets, especially while the legislature is not in session and she has a chance to answer questions more thoroughly.