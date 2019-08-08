Meet School Board Member, Beverly Slough, at local Tea Party

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend the open meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party on Tuesday, August 13th at 6:30 pm, held at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard, Saint Augustine. Beverly Slough, St. Johns County School Board Member, District 1, will be the guest speaker.

Beverly Slough, the vice-chair of the St. Johns County School Board, was first elected in 2002. Her passion is focused on quality education for every child in our county. She has extended that passion to all children in Florida and the nation by her service to the Florida School Boards Association. As past president of the association, Ms. Slough is an active advocate for excellence in education throughout our state and on the federal level. She holds a bachelor of science degree in biology from Stephen F. Austin State University.

In addition to her duties with the School Board, she serves on the boards of the Florida School Boards Association, United Way Florida, Compass Florida, vice-chairman of Florida School Boards Insurance Trust, and treasurer of the National Boards Action Center. Locally, she is chair of the board of United Way St. Johns and serves on the board of Investing in Kids.

Join us for a very informative presentation, as Ms. Slough will address the many challenges facing our St. Johns County School Districts. Question and answer session to follow. There is no admission charge and you do not need to be a member of the Saint Augustine Tea Party to attend and participate.

Visit their website www.SaintAugustineTeaParty.Org