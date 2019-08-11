FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by the Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

King Street from Cordova Street to Charlotte Street

Nighttime lane closures and parking lane closure Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for paving the travel and parking lanes.

May Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

State Road A1A North from Mickler Road to Sawgrass

Continuous shoulder closure for roadside work.

State Road 13 at Davis Pond Road

Daytime lane closures Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for roadway inspection in the northbound, outside lane.

State Road 206 at the Crescent Beach Bridge (430449-2-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. for bridge repairs.

U.S. 1 from State Road 206 to the Flagler County line (437617-1)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing and drainage work.

U.S. 1 from Dismukes Street to West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

U.S. 1 North from Stokes Landing Road to International Golf Parkway

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ditch work.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.