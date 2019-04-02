Beach City Attorney Wilson resigns effective May 1

At the conclusion of tonight’s meeting of the St Augustine Beach City Commission, Jim Wilson announced his resignation as City Attorney, effective May 1. Wilson’s law firm, Coquina Law Group, which includes Jeremiah Mulligan, Ashby Underhill, and Cynthia Beissel, will take over Wilson’s responsibilities after May 1st.

Wilson told a local Historic City News reporter that he will continue his private practice on a very limited basis, as he wishes to have more time to spend with his children and wife.



City Manager Max Royle said that the city commission will still conduct a search and create a Request for Proposals in order to find a new city attorney.

At the conclusion of the March 5, 2019 special meeting, Commissioner Rich O’Brien announced his resignation, citing that he needs more time to focus on his real estate career and his family.

The commission interviewed 12 residents who were candidates to fill the vacancy:

Tadzia Alexander

Rose Bailey

Brud Helhoski

Jeff Holleran

Hester Longstreet

Terrie Noland

William Oglesby

Jo Ellen Parkey

Ed Pritchett

Dylan Rumrell

Ernesto Torres

After public comment and consideration, Dylan Rumrell was chosen to fill Commission Seat 3.

April 26, 2019 was proclaimed as Arbor Day for the City of St. Augustine Beach. This will be commemorated with a celebration themed “Our Sustainable Future” at St. Augustine Beach City Hall (2200 A1A South, St Augustine Beach, 32080) from 5:30pm – 7:00pm. The event will include free ice cream, cake, trees, and numerous hands-on exhibits (live animals, bees, marine life, etc.) A ceremony will be held at 6:00pm to announce the poetry and poster contest winners, and the environmental stewardship award recipients.

Next, St. Johns River Water Management District presented water conservation month. April was chosen to represent this month because it is typically the driest month in Florida and there are steps residents can do to help conserve this precious resource. Visit floridaswater.com for more information and tips on what you can do to help.

April 2019 was also declared sexual assault awareness month. Betty Griffin presented statistics, facts, and how to overcome the effects of sexual assault. For more information, please visit bettygriffincenter.org

Kristen Thomas presented Alpha Omega Miracle Home’s programs, services, and upcoming event. She discussed the programs and services available to young ladies, children, and older women in St. Augustine Beach and St. Johns County. She also invited the public to attend the Family Fun Fest on April 27, 2019. For more information, visit aomh.org

A public hearing and final reading were presented for a vote to repeal the moratorium for medical marijuana dispensing facilities. This motion, which was passed, will allow medical marijuana facilities to be in the St. Augustine Beach south business district.

The commission decided that a special meeting will be held later this month on April 29, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at St. Augustine Beach City Hall. Issues such as paid parking, a plastic straw and bag ban, live streaming of meetings and ADA Compliance will be discussed. This meeting is open to the public and the public is encouraged to attend.