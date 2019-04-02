Flash: City police respond to shots fired at No Name Bar

Historic City News was informed this morning that shortly after midnight, police responded to the No Name Bar located at 16 South Castillo Drive after receiving a report of gunshots heard at the location.

Community Affairs Officer Dee Brown told local reporters that at approximately 12:38 a.m., an unidentified black man fired shots at the bar and fled the scene. Witnesses were interviewed and the description was passed along to the patrol division after shift change.

Although two patrons suffered minor shrapnel injuries, no one was hit directly by the gunfire, Brown said.

“This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released once the investigation is complete,” Brown reported. As of 1:58 p.m., Brown told Historic City News editor Michael Gold that “This is all the information available at this time.”

If you were in the area of the No Name Bar early this morning and witnessed a person or vehicle that could have been involved in this shooting, contact the investigation unit of the St Augustine Police Department. If you have information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this shooting, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by calling CRIME STOPPERS at 888-277-8477 (888-277-TIPS ) .