Sheriff promotes crime prevention through Safety Expo

Shannon Martin reported to Historic City News that to help Flagler County residents ensure that they have the information and resources they need to avoid becoming a victim of crime, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its first ever annual “Safety Expo” on Saturday, April 13th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the European Village in Palm Coast.

This event is FREE to the public and will include child fingerprinting, emergency response vehicles to explore, the FCSO SWAT, K9, and Marine Units, resource booths and static displays from community partners, and plenty of fun activities for the kids provided from the Flagler Sheriff’s Police Athletic League.

“The Safety Expo is critical to our crime reduction strategy and will be full of information and fun for the whole family,” Rick Staley, Flagler County Sheriff told local reporters. “Not only will you get to know your Sheriff’s Office better, but many of our partners in safety will be there as well.”

Want to know what its like to be a deputy who has to make split-second decisions? Making its debut at this year’s Expo is the sheriff’s “Shoot or Don’t Shoot” simulator. This high-tech target simulation will allow citizens to train like the pros; experiencing the feeling of live action, but in a safe and controlled environment.

Did we mention prizes? The first 100 attendees will receive a gift bag loaded with valuable safety information and goodies. And, during an hourly live version of the popular internet series, “Fugitive Friday Bingo”, winners will be rewarded with a video doorbell device provided by Ring.

Staley says that he is excited to be able to bring the inaugural Safety Expo to the community and to showcase the ways his agency partners with Flagler County businesses to promote crime prevention through a day of fun, games, education and giveaways.