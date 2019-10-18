Biketoberfest now through October 20

The 27th Annual Biketoberfest began today and runs through October 20, 2019. Biketoberfest is an annual motorcycle rally hosted in Daytona Beach and is expected to draw more than 125,000 visitors.

Historic City News learned that many of those attending will be less experienced bikers that do not ride regularly. For that reason, motor vehicle and motorcycle operators need to pay extra attention — particularly along our scenic roadways like SR-A1A. Watch for bikers before changing lanes or driving through intersections. Congestion, increased noise, and distractions like wireless phones, can turn collisions into tragedy on unfamiliar roads.

“Residents and visitors can expect increased traffic on our roads and an increase in motorcyclists,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in an advisory issued earlier today. “We welcome the visitors to our great community and our main goal is to keep everyone safe.”

This weekend, the Florida Highway Patrol reported that they have stepped-up enforcement against those who drink and drive. In Florida, driving while texting or talking on a mobile device, or, driving a motor vehicle without your seatbelt fastened, provide law enforcement officers with sufficient grounds to stop your vehicle and issue a citation.

Look for message boards displayed in high-traffic areas reminding drivers “Watch for Bikes: Look Twice to Save a Life”.

