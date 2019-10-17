St Johns Emergency Management watching potential tropical cyclone

Historic City News was notified by spokesperson Kelly Wilson that St Johns County Emergency Management is monitoring a potential tropical cyclone centered about 620 miles southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River. The potential tropical cyclone is moving at nearly 8 mph.

According to the recent flash report, a turn toward the northeast is expected tonight. A northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is expected on Friday and Saturday. On the forecast track, the system will approach the northern Gulf Coast of Florida on Friday and Friday night.

The disturbance is expected to develop into a tropical or subtropical storm later today or tonight. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is expected through Friday night.

Potential Local Impacts:

Strong winds over inland and offshore Saturday with sustained winds up to 45 mph possible.

Gale Watch in effect 5:00 am – 11:00 pm Saturday.

Rounds of heavy rainfall, widespread totals of around 1-1.5”, with locally higher amounts possible.

Local Actions/Activities: St Johns County Emergency Management is closely monitoring the weather and is participating in conference calls with the National Hurricane Center and NWS Jacksonville for the most up-to-date information.

Like this: Like Loading...