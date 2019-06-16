Car located after morning hit-and-run that left two bicyclists dead at the scene

Historic City News received the report Saturday morning at about 10:00 a.m. after the driver of a dark-colored sedan struck two bicyclists, leaving them to die on the side of Race Track Road as he sped off westbound on the crowded highway. Deputies spent the better part of the day investigating the traffic homicide before reopening Race Track Road.

St Johns County detectives, along with officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office have served a search warrant and recovered the 2016 Hyundai Azera believed to have been driven in Saturday morning’s hit and run. The occupants of the residence have not been located, so the search for the driver is continuing.

Details of this crime are still incomplete as law enforcement attempts to contact the families of the two victims before releasing specifics to the press. Historic City News is monitoring our sources of that information closely and will update our readers when we can verify more.

What we do know, from statements published by the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office Media Relations Department on Facebook, is that a large-scale manhunt is underway with a limited amount of basic information being re-distributed by both the St Augustine Police Department and the St Augustine Beach Police, as well as law enforcement agencies in nearby counties.

From evidence collected at the scene, just before the Durbin Park Pavilion near Bartram Springs Parkway, including statements collected from witnesses to this tragic event, police are searching for the driver who is described as a black man who was wearing an orange-colored shirt at the time.

It has been reported that deputies believe it is probable that the driver of the vehicle is someone who frequents the area; possibly living or working close by. This is a case that will be solved when a good citizen comes forward with better identifying information on the driver.

If you see something, say something. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000 by reporting your tip to CRIMESTOPPERS of Northeast Florida by calling 888-277-TIPS (8477). Or, you can contact Detective James Jackson directly at 209-2142.