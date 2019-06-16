Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead in St Johns County

The Florida Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash to Historic City News at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. The driver, and only occupant, was killed in the collision according to the traffic homicide incident report.

The vehicle, a 1999 Toyota Corolla, was traveling northbound in the inside lane on I-95 in St Johns County, approaching mile marker 317, when witnesses tell investigators that the driver changed her path of travel.

The driver, 34-year-old Tiffany Nelson of Jacksonville, reportedly began rotating clockwise to the northbound shoulder. Troopers at the scene say Nelson traveled onto the northbound grassy shoulder when her vehicle’s left side collided into a tree.

The force of the impact caused the Toyota to overturn onto its roof. Troopers say the Corolla came to final rest facing towards the southwest.

The investigation into what caused the crash is still ongoing and toxicology reports were not yet available to indicate if alcohol contributed to the fatal crash.