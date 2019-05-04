Celebrate an authentic Cinco de Mayo with music and Mexican culture

Cinco de Mayo is a holiday that celebrates the date of the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War. Sunday May 5th is also known as Battle of Puebla Day.
While it remains a relatively minor holiday in Mexico, in the United States, Cinco de Mayo has evolved into a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage.
A Latin celebration will be held at the Gazebo of the Plaza de la Constitucion, located at 1 Cathedral Place, in St Augustine as part of The Romanza Festival and Historic City News readers are welcome to come and participate free of charge.
- Bring your chairs and dancing shoes and celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Caribeño Tropical, a Latin Band from Tampa, playing all genres of Latin music; such as Salsa, Merengue, Bachata, Cumbia, Bolero, Danzón, Latin Jazz and more.
- Also, Mariachi Garibaldi will perform, an authentic style Mariachi band from Tampa playing original songs and covers of famous Mexican artists; Juan Gabriel, Vicente Fernandez, Jose Jose, Antonio Aguilar, and many others.
A DJ will begin spinning Latin favorites at 5:00 p.m., Mariachi Garibaldi from 6:20 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Caribeño Tropicale will close the show nonstop from 7:45 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
