Celebrate an authentic Cinco de Mayo with music and Mexican culture

Cinco de Mayo is a holiday that celebrates the date of the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War. Sunday May 5th is also known as Battle of Puebla Day.

While it remains a relatively minor holiday in Mexico, in the United States, Cinco de Mayo has evolved into a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage.

A Latin celebration will be held at the Gazebo of the Plaza de la Constitucion, located at 1 Cathedral Place, in St Augustine as part of The Romanza Festival and Historic City News readers are welcome to come and participate free of charge.

Bring your chairs and dancing shoes and celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Caribeño Tropical, a Latin Band from Tampa, playing all genres of Latin music; such as Salsa, Merengue, Bachata, Cumbia, Bolero, Danzón, Latin Jazz and more.

Also, Mariachi Garibaldi will perform, an authentic style Mariachi band from Tampa playing original songs and covers of famous Mexican artists; Juan Gabriel, Vicente Fernandez, Jose Jose, Antonio Aguilar, and many others.

A DJ will begin spinning Latin favorites at 5:00 p.m., Mariachi Garibaldi from 6:20 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Caribeño Tropicale will close the show nonstop from 7:45 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.