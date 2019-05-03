City continues one-day-only previews of 1883 Water Works on Saturday

Tour the 1883 Depot-Waterworks building in St Augustine during a special one-day program taking place Saturday May 4th starting at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Johns County Library Main Branch with a presentation about the building’s history.

The building first opened as a train depot serving the Jacksonville, St Augustine, and Halifax River Railroad in 1883 before Henry M Flagler converted it to a waterworks for the city around the turn of the century.

The building has been vacant since 1998 while city management has tried to figure out what to do with it. The historic property last served as a community theater and garden club, but after denying its use for a commercial purpose with restoration and rent being paid by a local company, the building has morphed into the longest running restoration or construction project in the history of the city.

Immediately following the presentation, attendees will be led on a tour of the building located adjacent to the St. Johns County Library Main Branch; located at 1960 N Ponce de Leon Boulevard in St Augustine.

The tour is free for Historic City News readers. Registration is required by calling the Library at 904.827.6940. Wear comfortable shoes the building is still under construction with no air conditioner.