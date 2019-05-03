Historic City News readers will find many fascinating and wonderful experiences during St. Augustine’s Romanza Festivale of music and the arts.

For two weeks Friday May 3rd through 12th, enjoy daily events including more than 75 concerts, shows, exhibits and much more at locations throughout the Nation’s Oldest City. Showcasing productions by dozens of St. Augustine’s talented Arts and Cultural nonprofit organizations.

Many events are free; music, dance, theater, visual arts, culture. Visit the website for all events date and times.