The 24th Gamble Rogers Music Festival

This Annual Festival being held Friday May 3rd through 5th, commemorates the life and music of Gamble Rogers; whose passion for balladry, storytelling, and oral tradition have shaped Americana music.

Historic City News readers can enjoy three days of live music with 50+ national, regional, and local musicians and storytellers on three stages, New Folk School workshops & activities for kids.

The Great lineup of dates and times at the website and Facebook. Weekend pass tickets $50, Children under 12 FREE. All performances at The Colonial Quarter, 33 St George St, St Augustine, FL