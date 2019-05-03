Entertainment Director Crawford Boyd and Executive Director Sallie O’Hara extend their invitation to all Historic City News readers to join the celebration Saturday May 11, 2019 for Music Fest 2019 at the Vilano Beach Oceanfront Park. The fun starts at 3:00 p.m. ’til 7:00 p.m.

Music Fest 2019 at Vilano Beach includes live music on a beachfront stage. Two fabulous bands will be playing the sounds of The Allman Brothers and The Grateful Dead. There will be food trucks, culinary treats and arts and crafts vendors as well as discount coupons from participating Vilano Beach merchants. For your safety and comfort, volunteer traffic coordination, sanitation and cleanup is being provided.

“Make Mother’s Day 2019 a special weekend,” O’Hara told local reporters. “We have specifically ordered up the sun with no rain in the forecast.”

Sponsors have donated prizes for raffles throughout the afternoon, including Magic Beach Motel, Oceanview Lodge, Hampton Inn and Suites at Vilano Beach, PRP Wine, Burkhardt Sales and Service and em_Tech. Proceeds benefit Vilano Beach Main Street, Inc. to improve and invest in the Town Center as well as surrounding neighborhoods.

“This Vilano Beach Main Street event includes music, arts and crafts, two dynamic bands, suds and sun overlooking the ocean and is a great summer time getaway at the beach,” Boyd said. “In addition to planned performances from great featured bands, PEACH LIFE and NOT QUITE DEAD, there will be surprise special appearances hosted at the east end of Vilano Road.”

Vilano Beach Main Street, Inc. and North Shores Improvement Association, Inc. invite you to taste a growing list of the best of St. Augustine’s area restaurants while you visit for the weekend. Out of town visitors will want to ask our hotels about the weekend package stays available for our special Mother’s Day event.

Those attending are welcome to bring their own chairs and stay a while, or enjoy special VIP seating for $5 per person, under a huge tent overlooking the ocean; perfect for many hours of sensational music and fun. Audience participation is encouraged; watch, listen and dance.

A WATERFRONTS FLORIDA & FLORIDA MAIN STREET COMMUNITY

Vilano Beach Main Street is dedicated to enhancing, promoting and preserving the historic character and economic vitality of the Vilano Beach Town Center by implementing the national Main Street program for the benefit of Vilano Beach businesses, residents and visitors. Vilano Road is our community’s Main Street.